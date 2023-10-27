The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Tatum, in his previous game (October 25 win against the Knicks), posted 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

We're going to examine Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per contest last season, ranking them 14th in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 42 14 11 4 1 0 1 5/27/2023 44 31 12 5 0 2 1 5/25/2023 41 21 8 11 1 0 2 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

