Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers face the Orlando Magic at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 123-111 loss versus the Clippers, Grant had 13 points.

Let's break down Grant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-120)

Over 17.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114 points per contest last season made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 42 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the league last year, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Jerami Grant vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 39 20 6 7 3 2 1 1/10/2023 41 16 6 1 0 3 1

