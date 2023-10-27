The Orlando Magic (1-0) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Trail Blazers 106

Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 2.5)

Magic (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.0)

Magic (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.0

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers scored 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in league) last season. They surrendered 117.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (23rd-ranked).

Portland pulled down only 40.5 rebounds per game (third-worst in NBA), and allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest (14th-ranked).

Last year the Trail Blazers ranked 22nd in the league in assists, putting up 24.2 per game.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, Portland ranked 19th in the NBA. It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 19th in the league.

With 12.9 threes per game, the Trail Blazers ranked eighth in the NBA. They had a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 13th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.