On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Mark Friedman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 23 games last season, Friedman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Friedman produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 2.8% of them.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

