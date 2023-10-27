Can we count on Nils Hoglander scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks play the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 40.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

