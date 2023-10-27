For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Phillip Di Giuseppe a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Di Giuseppe scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

