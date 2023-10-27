The Vancouver Canucks, including Quinn Hughes, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Does a bet on Hughes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:49 per game on the ice, is +8.

Hughes has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

In four of six games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in three of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hughes has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 6 Games 3 6 Points 4 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

