Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sharpe, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points and six rebounds in a 123-111 loss to the Clippers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Sharpe, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+162)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 114 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 20 8 2 2 2 1 0 1/10/2023 15 8 1 0 1 0 0

