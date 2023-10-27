The Orlando Magic (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Magic (-2.5)

Magic (-2.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSFL

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also drained 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz's stats last season included 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He made 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Cole Anthony's stats last season included 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Trail Blazers 111.4 Points Avg. 113.4 114 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 47% Field Goal % 47.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.5%

