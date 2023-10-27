Trail Blazers vs. Magic October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Magic (-2.5)
- Total: 223.5
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSFL
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).
- Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also drained 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.
- Per game, Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Markelle Fultz's stats last season included 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the field.
- Wendell Carter Jr. put up 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He made 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Cole Anthony's stats last season included 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Magic
|Trail Blazers
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|47%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
