Trail Blazers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (1-0) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|223.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.
- Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Trail Blazers went 39-43-0 ATS last year.
- Portland was underdogs in 49 games last season and won 14 (28.6%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Trail Blazers won 14 of their 45 games, or 31.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for Portland.
Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Trail Blazers Prediction
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Trail Blazers had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-24-0 record) than away (.537, 22-19-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Portland's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) than away (41.5%, 17 of 41).
- The Trail Blazers put up 113.4 points per game last season, only 0.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic conceded.
- Portland went 25-7 versus the spread and 24-8 overall when scoring more than 114 points last season.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)
|Trail Blazers
|Magic
|113.4
|111.4
|19
|26
|25-7
|15-5
|24-8
|13-8
|117.4
|114
|23
|15
|16-8
|31-12
|16-8
|28-16
