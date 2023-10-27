As they prepare for a matchup with the Orlando Magic (1-0), the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Moda Center.

Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Thumb 18 2 4

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -2.5 222.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.