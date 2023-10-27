The Orlando Magic (1-0) play the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers shot at a 47.4% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Magic averaged.

Portland put together a 24-13 straight up record in games it shot above 47.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Magic finished 15th.

The Trail Blazers scored an average of 113.4 points per game last year, only 0.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic gave up to opponents.

Portland put together a 24-8 record last season in games it scored more than 114 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers averaged 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 away.

At home, the Trail Blazers conceded 119.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they allowed on the road (115.5).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers knocked down fewer treys away (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Trail Blazers Injuries