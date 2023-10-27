Will Tyler Myers score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Myers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Myers has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

