Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 19:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Through eight games this season, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

Wennberg has recorded a point twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of eight contests this year, Wennberg has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Wennberg's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.