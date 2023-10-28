The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

