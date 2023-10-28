The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, take the ice Saturday against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuzmenko in that upcoming Canucks-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:16 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of seven games this season, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kuzmenko has a point in five of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kuzmenko has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of seven games played.

The implied probability that Kuzmenko goes over his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

