Will Brock Boeser find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in three of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Boeser averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

