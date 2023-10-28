Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +8.

Boeser has scored a goal in three of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Boeser has a point in six of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boeser has an assist in three of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Boeser's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

