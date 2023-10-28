As they prepare for a Saturday, October 28 game against the New York Rangers (5-2) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 28 goals on the season (four per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

Vancouver's total of 15 goals given up (just 2.1 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +13.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 17th in the NHL with 21 goals scored (three per game).

Their goal differential (+8) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Canucks (+125) 6

