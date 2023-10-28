Canucks vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - October 28
As they prepare for a Saturday, October 28 game against the New York Rangers (5-2) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks' 28 goals on the season (four per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.
- Vancouver's total of 15 goals given up (just 2.1 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +13.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 17th in the NHL with 21 goals scored (three per game).
- Their goal differential (+8) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Canucks (+125)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.