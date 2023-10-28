Two clubs on runs will collide when the New York Rangers (three consecutive wins) visit the Vancouver Canucks (three consecutive wins) on Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow only 2.1 goals per game (15 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Canucks are eighth in the league in scoring (28 goals, four per game).

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 7 2 10 12 3 2 50% J.T. Miller 7 3 8 11 6 3 48.7% Brock Boeser 7 6 3 9 7 0 0% Quinn Hughes 7 3 5 8 3 4 - Andrei Kuzmenko 7 2 4 6 4 3 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 13 total goals (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 21 total goals (three per game) rank 17th in the league.

Rangers Key Players