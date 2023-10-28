How to Watch the Canucks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on runs will collide when the New York Rangers (three consecutive wins) visit the Vancouver Canucks (three consecutive wins) on Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Rangers-Canucks game on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Canucks Prediction
|Rangers vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Canucks Player Props
|Rangers vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow only 2.1 goals per game (15 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Canucks are eighth in the league in scoring (28 goals, four per game).
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 15 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|7
|2
|10
|12
|3
|2
|50%
|J.T. Miller
|7
|3
|8
|11
|6
|3
|48.7%
|Brock Boeser
|7
|6
|3
|9
|7
|0
|0%
|Quinn Hughes
|7
|3
|5
|8
|3
|4
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|7
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 13 total goals (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 21 total goals (three per game) rank 17th in the league.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 13 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 21 goals over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|7
|3
|7
|10
|2
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|7
|2
|6
|8
|1
|3
|-
|Chris Kreider
|7
|5
|1
|6
|3
|2
|33.3%
|Filip Chytil
|7
|0
|6
|6
|2
|3
|44.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|7
|0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|52%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.