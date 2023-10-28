Saturday's NHL play includes the New York Rangers (5-2) visiting the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Rangers (-150) ahead of the outing, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Canucks Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6 goals twice this season (in seven games).

The Rangers are 5-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canucks have been an underdog in five games this season, with four upset wins (80.0%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, New York is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Vancouver has played three games this season as the underdog with +125 or longer odds and won each of those games.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-118) - Ilya Mikheyev 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+135) Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (+100)

