Chris Kreider and Brock Boeser will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the New York Rangers play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson is a key offensive option for Vancouver, with 12 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and 10 assists in seven games.

Vancouver's J.T. Miller has posted 11 total points (1.6 per game), with three goals and eight assists.

This season, Boeser has six goals and three assists for New York.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith's record stands at 2-0-0 on the season, allowing six goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 75 saves with a .926% save percentage (14th in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New York, Artemi Panarin has 10 points in seven games (three goals, seven assists).

Adam Fox has picked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Kreider's total of six points is via five goals and one assist.

In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has racked up 56 saves.

Canucks vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3 Goals Scored 4 4th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 2.14 4th 22nd 29.1 Shots 27.4 29th 1st 24.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 5th 30.43% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 14th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

