A pair of streaking teams meet when the New York Rangers (5-2) go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2. Both teams have won three in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-165) Canucks (+140) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won four of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in four of seven games this season.

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 21 (17th) Goals 28 (8th) 13 (2nd) Goals Allowed 15 (4th) 7 (7th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 4 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (28 total goals, four per game).

The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 15 goals (only 2.1 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +13 goal differential tops the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.