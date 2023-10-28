Canucks vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of streaking teams meet when the New York Rangers (5-2) go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2. Both teams have won three in a row.
Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have won four of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in four of seven games this season.
Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|21 (17th)
|Goals
|28 (8th)
|13 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|15 (4th)
|7 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|4 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (15th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (28 total goals, four per game).
- The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 15 goals (only 2.1 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their +13 goal differential tops the league.
