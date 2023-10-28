Artemi Panarin and Elias Pettersson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks square off at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Pettersson has scored two goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 10 assists (1.4 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 12 total points (1.7 per game). He averages 1.9 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

J.T. Miller has collected 11 points this season, with three goals and eight assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Brock Boeser is a top contributor on offense for Vancouver with six goals and three assists.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 10 points in seven games (three goals and seven assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Adam Fox has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.