Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Rangers on October 28, 2023
Artemi Panarin and Elias Pettersson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks square off at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Pettersson has scored two goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 10 assists (1.4 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 12 total points (1.7 per game). He averages 1.9 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
J.T. Miller has collected 11 points this season, with three goals and eight assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Brock Boeser is a top contributor on offense for Vancouver with six goals and three assists.
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 10 points in seven games (three goals and seven assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Adam Fox has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
