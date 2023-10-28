The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Carson Soucy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Soucy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Soucy averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

