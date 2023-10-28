The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Carson Soucy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Soucy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Soucy averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

