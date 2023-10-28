The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Garland find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

  • Garland has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

