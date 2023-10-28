Conor Garland will be among those in action Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks play the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Garland? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Conor Garland vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Garland has averaged 12:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Garland has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

In two of seven games this season, Garland has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

In one of seven games this year, Garland has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Garland has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Garland Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 2 Points 2 1 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

