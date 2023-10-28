Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 28?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Joshua scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Joshua has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
