When the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Joshua scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

