The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

Shore scored in one of 47 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Shore produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.4 shots per game, sinking 3.0% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

