The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen among them, face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 15:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Tolvanen has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Tolvanen has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Tolvanen has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

