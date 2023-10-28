Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Pettersson's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 19:44 on the ice per game.

Pettersson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of seven games this season, Pettersson has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in five of seven games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 12 Points 3 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.