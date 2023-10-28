The Vancouver Canucks, Filip Hronek among them, meet the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hronek's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:19 per game on the ice, is +9.

Hronek has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

In four of seven games this year, Hronek has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in four of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hronek goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 3 5 Points 2 0 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.