Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 28?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 11 of 46 games last season, Mikheyev scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He posted one goal (plus two assists) on the power play.
- He took two shots per game, sinking 14.3% of them.
Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
