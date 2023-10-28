When the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev 2022-23 stats and insights

In 11 of 46 games last season, Mikheyev scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted one goal (plus two assists) on the power play.

He took two shots per game, sinking 14.3% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

