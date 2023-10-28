The Vancouver Canucks, Ilya Mikheyev among them, face the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Mikheyev's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Mikheyev's plus-minus rating last season was +3, in 16:54 per game on the ice.

In 11 of 46 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Mikheyev had an assist in 11 games last season out of 46 games played, including multiple assists three times.

Mikheyev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.