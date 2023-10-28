J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will face the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Miller's props? Here is some information to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 20:39 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in three of seven contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Miller has a point in four games this year (out of seven), including multiple points four times.

Miller has an assist in four of seven games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Miller goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 11 Points 2 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

