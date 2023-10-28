In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jared McCann to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

McCann has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

