Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Panthers on October 28?
Should you bet on Jordan Eberle to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- Eberle has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
