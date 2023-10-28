Will Justin Schultz light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Schultz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Schultz has zero points on the power play.

Schultz's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

