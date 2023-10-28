As they gear up to take on the Florida Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, October 28 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Illness Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Seattle's total of 27 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

Their -9 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 17 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Its goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.

Kraken vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-160) Kraken (+135) 6.5

