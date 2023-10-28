How to Watch the Kraken vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (3-3) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a victory and the Kraken off a loss.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW to take in the action as the Kraken look to knock off the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Kraken Prediction
|Panthers vs Kraken Player Props
|Panthers vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 18 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (18 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|8
|2
|5
|7
|2
|3
|0%
|Vince Dunn
|8
|1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|8
|4
|1
|5
|2
|3
|70.4%
|Jared McCann
|8
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|62.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|8
|0
|3
|3
|5
|4
|44.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 18 total goals (three per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.
- The Panthers' 17 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 16 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 17 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|6
|7
|2
|9
|2
|2
|37.8%
|Evan Rodrigues
|6
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|6
|0
|6
|6
|7
|3
|-
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|50%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.