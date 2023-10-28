The Florida Panthers (3-3) are favored on their home ice against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) on Saturday, October 28. The Panthers are -160 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+135) in the game, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -160 +135 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals only twice this season.

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in two of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Seattle has yet to win as an underdog with odds of +135 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

