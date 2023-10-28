Kraken vs. Panthers October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and the Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz are two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,ROOT Sports NW
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn is an important part of the offense for Seattle, with seven points this season, as he has recorded one goal and six assists in eight games.
- Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.
- This season, Schwartz has four goals and one assist for Florida.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 2-0-2 record this season, with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league). In 4 games, he has 121 saves, and has allowed 12 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Panthers Players to Watch
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, with nine points (seven goals, two assists) and an average ice time of 21:05 per game.
- Evan Rodrigues is another important player for Florida, with eight points (1.3 per game) -- scoring two goals and adding six assists.
- Tkachuk has six points for Florida, via zero goals and six assists.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (1.0 goals against average) and racked up 27 saves with a .964% save percentage (third-best in league).
Kraken vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|20th
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.25
|27th
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|22nd
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|19th
|14th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|22nd
|25th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|20.83%
|12th
|32nd
|65.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|13th
