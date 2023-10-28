Lin Zhu will face Qinwen Zheng in the WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, October 28.

Compared to the underdog Zhu (+320), Zheng is favored (-450) to advance to the final.

Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023

The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center

Hengqin Tennis Center Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 81.8% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Qinwen Zheng +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Zhu is still in the tournament despite coming up short 6-2, 2-6, 1-6 in the Regular Season against Liudmila Samsonova.

Zheng beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the Regular Season on Friday.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.

In her 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhu has played an average of 21.3 games.

In the past year, Zheng has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 20.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Zheng has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.2% of those games.

Zhu and Zheng have not competed against each other since 2015.

