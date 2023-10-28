Should you wager on Nils Hoglander to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Hoglander has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

