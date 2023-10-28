Should you wager on Nils Hoglander to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

