The Florida Panthers (3-3) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Panthers 3, Kraken 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-160)
  • Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

  • The Kraken have a 2-4-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.
  • In the two games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.
  • This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.
  • Seattle lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored two goals.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.
  • Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.
  • When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 1-2-1 (three points).
  • The Kraken have been outshot by opponents three times, and earned just a single point in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank
20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th
13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd
8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th
14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd
25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th
32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

