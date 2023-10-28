The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Di Giuseppe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

