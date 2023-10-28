Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 28?
In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Pius Suter to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
