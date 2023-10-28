Should you wager on Quinn Hughes to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Hughes averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

