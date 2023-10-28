Quinn Hughes will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hughes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:14 per game on the ice, is +10.

Hughes has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has registered a point in a game five times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hughes has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 8 Points 3 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

