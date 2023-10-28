The New York Rangers (5-2) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+140)

Canucks (+140) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

Vancouver has earned four points (2-1-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

The Canucks have earned 10 points in their six games with three or more goals scored.

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

Vancouver is undefeated (3-0-0, six points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3 Goals Scored 4 4th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 2.14 4th 22nd 29.1 Shots 27.4 29th 1st 24.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 5th 30.43% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 14th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.