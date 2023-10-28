Canucks vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The New York Rangers (5-2) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.
Canucks vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Rangers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+140)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- Vancouver has earned four points (2-1-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- The Canucks have earned 10 points in their six games with three or more goals scored.
- Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- Vancouver is undefeated (3-0-0, six points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|16th
|3
|Goals Scored
|4
|4th
|2nd
|1.86
|Goals Allowed
|2.14
|4th
|22nd
|29.1
|Shots
|27.4
|29th
|1st
|24.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|5th
|30.43%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|6th
|14th
|81.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.